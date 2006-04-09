Chroma Thera completes $53M financing

Oxford, UK-headquartered Chroma Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on small-molecule cancer and inflammation therapeutics,says it has completed a $53.0 millions series C financing round. The round was led by Nomura Phase4 Ventures, a leading international health care investor based in London.

Chroma will use the funds to develop its lead program, CHR-2797, through Phase II clinical studies and to move its HDAC and aurora kinase inhibitor programs into clinical development.