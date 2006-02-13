Chromos completes TMC buy and closes financing

Canada's Chromos Molecular Systems says that it has completed the purchase of Targeted Molecules Corp, a privately-held biotechnology company based in San Diego, USA. With the acquisition, Chromos gains two antibody product candidates for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and acute thrombosis.

Concurrent with the acquisition, Chromos completed a C$6.0 million ($5.2 million) financing, the funds from which will be used to finance operations.