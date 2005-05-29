Chromos to acquire Targeted Molecules; secures bridge financing

Canada's Chromos Molecular Systems has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Targeted Molecules Corp, a privately-held, San Diego, USA-based biotechnology company focused on the R&D of two antibody product candidates for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and acute thrombosis.
Under the terms of the proposed buy, Chromos will issue around 20.1 million common shares as consideration to TMC shareholders. The transaction, anticipated to close in July, is subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, a California fairness hearing and the approval of Chromos and TMC shareholders, and other customary conditions such as regulatory approval.
During the acquisition process and the refocusing of the company's product development programs, existing shareholders of TMC and Chromos have provided a bridge financing facility to the latter of up to $1.5 million. The proceeds will be used to fund operations of Chromos until the definitive agreement is finalized and the acquisition closes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze