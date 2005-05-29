Chromos to acquire Targeted Molecules; secures bridge financing

Canada's Chromos Molecular Systems has entered into a letter of intent to acquire Targeted Molecules Corp, a privately-held, San Diego, USA-based biotechnology company focused on the R&D of two antibody product candidates for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and acute thrombosis.

Under the terms of the proposed buy, Chromos will issue around 20.1 million common shares as consideration to TMC shareholders. The transaction, anticipated to close in July, is subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, a California fairness hearing and the approval of Chromos and TMC shareholders, and other customary conditions such as regulatory approval.

During the acquisition process and the refocusing of the company's product development programs, existing shareholders of TMC and Chromos have provided a bridge financing facility to the latter of up to $1.5 million. The proceeds will be used to fund operations of Chromos until the definitive agreement is finalized and the acquisition closes.