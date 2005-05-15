Chronic pain "at near-epidemic proportions" in USA, says study

72% of Americans with chronic pain have lived with it for more than three years, including 34% who have done so for over a decade, according to the Americans Living with Pain Survey, published this week by the American Chronic Pain Association.

The findings, based on 800 telephone interviews conducted with adults experiencing chronic pain, reveal that 44% of people who have talked to their doctor about their pain delay doing so, often for several months or longer, despite the impact it has on their lives. 53% of those who do eventually visit their doctor do so because their pain is becoming increasingly severe.