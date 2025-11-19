CHUGAI PROFITS RISE 16% ON SALES UP 5%

Major Japanese pharmaceutical company Chugai reports sales for the year ended December 31, 1993 at 151 billion yen ($1.35 billion), a rise of 5%, while pretax profits increased 16% to 17 billion yen ($152.3 million).
The improved figures come despite slow growth in the Japanese market, and were achieved largely on an improved product mix and high-margin product sales, according to the company. Particularly good sales were seen for Chugai's Epogen (erythropoietin), licensed from US-based Genetics Institute, and Neutrogin (lenograstim) 1993 sales of which were estimated at 28.4 billion yen and 17.7 billion yen, respectively.
