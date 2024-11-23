Chugai Starts RenaGel Trials

- Chugai Pharmaceuticals has initiated Phase I trials in Japan with RenaGel (licensed from GelTex), for the management of elevated phosphate levels in chronic kidney failure patients. Patients will start receiving RenaGel in early 1997. GelTex is conducting Phase III trials with the product in the USA; one is a dose-titration study, and the second will determine its safety compared to calcium-based phosphate binders. These are expected to be completed in first-quarter 1997.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze