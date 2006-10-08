Chugai to set up oncology unit

Chugai, the Japanese subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche, has set up an oncology unit within its sales division to integrate sales functions for cancer-related products.
This will be composed of: Oncology Disease Area Medical Business & Science Department 1, which will handle bevacizumab, an anti-tumor agent whose applications for manufacturing and marketing approvals were submitted to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in April 2006; Oncology Disease Area Medical Business & Science Department 2, responsible for oncology-sector products other than bevacizumab, such as erlotinib, which was submitted in April 2006; and the Oncology Disease Area Business Planning & Research Department, which will be responsible for coordinating functions across different units.
