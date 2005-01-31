Cialis joins BASS as premier sponsor

Cialis (tadalafil), the erectile dysfunction drug marketed by Lilly ICOS, and BASS, the worldwide authority on bass fishing, have announced a one-year sponsorship agreement. As a premier sponsor, Cialis will have a major interactive presence at most of BASS events, including the CITGO Bassmaster Tournament Trail, the Bassmaster Elite 50 Series and the CITGO Bassmaster Classic.
The agreement also includes presenting sponsorship of Bassmaster University and a heavy presence in BASS' television, print and Internet platforms, notes Lilly ICOS. To support the sponsorship, Cialis will create Relaxation and Fan Experience tents in key markets, develop angler tips with expert partners and establish a dedicated web site. Also, to enhance the Bassmaster University TV show on ESPN2, Cialis will sponsor a "gear list" as part of the weekly programming, which will highlight fishing equipment needed for each episode.
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