CIBA ACQUIRES HENRI FAURE

The Swiss drugs major Ciba has acquired the French producer of ophthalmological drugs, Laboratoires Henri Faure, extending its own range of these products in the process. The deal is subject to Finance Ministry approval and was made through the Ciba Vision ophthalmological subsidiary, which is expected to report annual sales of around 4 billion francs in 1993.
The French company was established in 1941 and has been 66%-controlled by Faure family members. President Jean-Pierre Faure said the sale was undertaken to ensure the continuance of the enterprise, given the increasing concentration in the French drug industry. Faure achieves a quarter of its sales abroad and reported sales of 92 million francs in 1992, a rise of 6% over the previous year, with net profits of around 680,000 French francs ($116,000).
