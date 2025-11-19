Ciba-Affymax Research Deal To End

Ciba of Switzerland's research collaboration with biotechnology company Affymax is due to end in July this year, and the company has confirmed that the relationship is unlikely to continue. A company spokesperson told the Marketletter that although it has not been ruled out, an extension of the agreement between the two companies is not anticipated. Affymax and Ciba have been involved in collaborative research together for four years. Affymax was acquired by the UK pharmaceutical company Glaxo early this year for $533 million (Marketletters passim), before its acquisition of Wellcome.

The biotechnology company has partnerships with a range of pharmaceutical companies and its is not clear what will happen to these deals now that Glaxo is Affymax' parent company.

Agreements With Pharma Cos Still Running Affymax had a collaborative agreement with Sandoz of Switzerland which ended at the beginning of this year, and another agreement with American company Johnson & Johnson, which ended in April. Still running are agreements with Marion Merrell Dow - itself acquired recently by German chemical and pharmaceutical major Hoechst - which is due to end in May 1997, and American Home Products, which is not due to finish until 1999.