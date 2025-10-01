Ciba And Neurocrine Pursue MS Treatment

Ciba's US subsidiary, Ciba-Geigy Ltd, has signed an agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences for the development and commercialization of a new compound for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
The agreement relates to Neurocrine's altered peptide ligand (APL) technology. APLs are modified small peptides which are able to suppress the activity of cytotoxic T cells. Animal studies suggest that one of Neurocrine's APLs can prevent the destructive effects of T cells in a model of MS. Together with Ciba-Geigy, Neurocrine expects to file an Investigational New Drug application in the USA before the end of the year.
As part of the agreement, Ciba has made an equity investment in Neurocrine, and will purchase $5 million-worth of additional stock when Neurocrine has its initial public offering; a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission was filed on April 3. Specific terms were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze