Ciba And Neurocrine Pursue MS Treatment

Ciba's US subsidiary, Ciba-Geigy Ltd, has signed an agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences for the development and commercialization of a new compound for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

The agreement relates to Neurocrine's altered peptide ligand (APL) technology. APLs are modified small peptides which are able to suppress the activity of cytotoxic T cells. Animal studies suggest that one of Neurocrine's APLs can prevent the destructive effects of T cells in a model of MS. Together with Ciba-Geigy, Neurocrine expects to file an Investigational New Drug application in the USA before the end of the year.

As part of the agreement, Ciba has made an equity investment in Neurocrine, and will purchase $5 million-worth of additional stock when Neurocrine has its initial public offering; a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission was filed on April 3. Specific terms were not disclosed.