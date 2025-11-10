Monday 10 November 2025

Ciba/Chiron's Aredia Gains New Indication In USA

17 September 1995

Ciba has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its bisphosphonate drug Aredia (pamidronate disodium) for a new indication - the treatment of osteolytic bone lesions in patients with multiple myeloma. Aredia is marketed in the USA by Chiron, and becomes the first drug to be approved for this indication in that country.

The drug was approved on the basis of a 392-patient placebo-controlled study which found that the proportion of patients who developed these lesions was significantly lower in the Aredia-treated group (24% versus 41%, p<0.001). In addition, significantly fewer patients on Aredia suffered any pathological fracture (17% vs 70%, p=0.004) or needed radiotherapy (14% vs 22%, p=0.049).

"Bone complications are a serious aspect of multiple myeloma disease," said James Berenson, chief of medical oncology at UCLA School of Medicine. "For the first time, with Aredia, physicians will be able to provide multiple myeloma patients with a drug that reduces the incidence of pathological fractures and the necessity for radiation therapy, relieves bone pain and substantially preserves quality of life," he added. Ciba estimates that there are around 90,000 multiple myeloma patients worldwide.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze