Ciba/Chiron's Aredia Gains New Indication In USA

Ciba has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its bisphosphonate drug Aredia (pamidronate disodium) for a new indication - the treatment of osteolytic bone lesions in patients with multiple myeloma. Aredia is marketed in the USA by Chiron, and becomes the first drug to be approved for this indication in that country.
The drug was approved on the basis of a 392-patient placebo-controlled study which found that the proportion of patients who developed these lesions was significantly lower in the Aredia-treated group (24% versus 41%, p<0.001). In addition, significantly fewer patients on Aredia suffered any pathological fracture (17% vs 70%, p=0.004) or needed radiotherapy (14% vs 22%, p=0.049).
"Bone complications are a serious aspect of multiple myeloma disease," said James Berenson, chief of medical oncology at UCLA School of Medicine. "For the first time, with Aredia, physicians will be able to provide multiple myeloma patients with a drug that reduces the incidence of pathological fractures and the necessity for radiation therapy, relieves bone pain and substantially preserves quality of life," he added. Ciba estimates that there are around 90,000 multiple myeloma patients worldwide.
