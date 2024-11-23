Ciba Completes Hexcel Acquisition

- Ciba Geigy has said that it has completed the combining with Hexcel Corp of its composites business. In return, Ciba received 18 million new shares in Hexcel, representing a 49.9% stake in the firm, and $25 million in cash. It is understood that after completion of the closing data audit, Hexcel will give Ciba around $43 million in senior subordinated notes.
