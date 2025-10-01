Ciba constructs new facilities in Vietnam

- Ciba of Switzerland has started construction of two factories in Vietnam, which will be used to manufacture and package pharmaceuticals and package crop protection products. The pharmaceutical operations will comply with the international standards of Good Manufacturing Practice. When complete, both factories are expected to employ around 150 people.
