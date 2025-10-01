Wednesday 1 October 2025

Ciba Files IND For TGF-Beta-3

29 January 1996

Ciba has filed an Investigational New Drug application in the USA seeking to begin trials of transforming growth factor-beta-3 for the prevention of oral mucositis, a common side effect of many cancer therapies. Ciba is developing the compound in collaboration with originator Oncogene Science.

If the IND is granted, Ciba hopes to start Phase I trials of the drug in both the USA and Europe in the near future. Oral mucositis can be severely damaging in some cases, particularly when the mouth lesions grow so large that they become sites for pathogenic infections. Around 20%-40% of patients receiving chemotherapy develop mucositis to some degree, and there are currently no effective approved treatments.

Ciba and Oncogene are also developing TGF-beta-3 for wound-healing applications. The drug is in Phase I/II trials in Europe for this indication, and Phase II trials in the USA are scheduled to begin shortly.

