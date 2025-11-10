Ciba-Geigy and IDUN Pharmaceuticals CNS collab

- Ciba-Geigy and IDUN Pharmaceuticals, an early-stage US-based biotechnology company, have entered into a collaborative research and licensing agreement for the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of diseases of the central nervous system. Under the terms of the deal, in exchange for worldwide rights to IDUN's technology, Ciba has bought shares in IDUN and has made a commitment to fund a number of researchers in IDUN's laboratories, as well as agreeing to to milestone and royalty payments on future products.
