Ciba-Geigy ans Isis expand antisense collaboration

- Ciba-Geigy and Isis Pharmaceutical have expanded their antisense research and development collaboration to include the development of ISIS 3521, an antisense inhibitor of protein kinase C (PKC) intended as a therapy for certain cancers. In addition, the partnership will now cover the targeting and development of other compounds that target isotypes of the PKC mutigene family, which are implicated in certain inflammatory conditions as well as cancers. In nude mouse xenographs of various tumor types, ISIS 3521 exhibits potent antitumor activity at doses well below those that result in side effects, says Isis. The companies are planning to file an Investigational New Drug application for ISIS 3521 with the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze