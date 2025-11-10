Ciba-Geigy ans Isis expand antisense collaboration

- Ciba-Geigy and Isis Pharmaceutical have expanded their antisense research and development collaboration to include the development of ISIS 3521, an antisense inhibitor of protein kinase C (PKC) intended as a therapy for certain cancers. In addition, the partnership will now cover the targeting and development of other compounds that target isotypes of the PKC mutigene family, which are implicated in certain inflammatory conditions as well as cancers. In nude mouse xenographs of various tumor types, ISIS 3521 exhibits potent antitumor activity at doses well below those that result in side effects, says Isis. The companies are planning to file an Investigational New Drug application for ISIS 3521 with the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of 1995.