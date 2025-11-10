Ciba-Geigy; appointments

- Ciba-Geigy has announced management changes which include: appointing Douglas Watson, current president of the company's pharmaceuticals division, as president and chief executive following the retirement of Richard Barth (who remains as chairman); naming James Callahan, present senior vice president for marketing, to succeed Mr Watson; promoting Terence Barnett to managing director for UK operations after the retirement of John Frazer; and appointing Hans Kindler, a member of the group's executive committee and director of Ciba-Geigy UK, as non-executive chairman based in Basle, Switzerland.
