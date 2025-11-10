Ciba-Geigy forms drug discovery collab with Chiron

- Switzerland's Ciba-Geigy and Chiron of the USA are to collaborate on the discovery of new drug candidates to address specific disease targets (selected from Ciba's indication areas) using Chiron's combinatorial chemistry technology. Under the terms of the deal, Ciba, which owns 49.9% of Chiron, will fund activities related to the collaboration for three years and make payments to Chiron on attainment of specific milestones. In addition, Chiron will receive a royalty on net sales of products coming from the partnership. Ciba, for its part, will have the right to develop and market products for indications of its choice.