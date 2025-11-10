Ciba-Geigy forms drug discovery collab with Chiron

- Switzerland's Ciba-Geigy and Chiron of the USA are to collaborate on the discovery of new drug candidates to address specific disease targets (selected from Ciba's indication areas) using Chiron's combinatorial chemistry technology. Under the terms of the deal, Ciba, which owns 49.9% of Chiron, will fund activities related to the collaboration for three years and make payments to Chiron on attainment of specific milestones. In addition, Chiron will receive a royalty on net sales of products coming from the partnership. Ciba, for its part, will have the right to develop and market products for indications of its choice.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze