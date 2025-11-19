Ciba Gets Positive Nine-Month Reception

Swiss chemical and pharmaceutical group Ciba received a positive response last week to its announcement of nine-month sales figures (Marketletter October 16), despite a 4% decline in sales in Swiss franc terms.
Ciba's share price was up to 958 francs, an all-time high, after the announcement. The sales figures were slightly higher than had been expected, and the company confirmed that improvements in earnings were expected for the year as a whole.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs have increased their earnings per share forecast for 1995 from the previous figure of 72.7 francs to 75.7 francs. They have also made upward adjustments to 87.5 francs from 81.6 francs for 1996 and 97.2 francs from 91.4 francs for 1997.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze