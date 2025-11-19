Ciba Gets Positive Nine-Month Reception

Swiss chemical and pharmaceutical group Ciba received a positive response last week to its announcement of nine-month sales figures (Marketletter October 16), despite a 4% decline in sales in Swiss franc terms.

Ciba's share price was up to 958 francs, an all-time high, after the announcement. The sales figures were slightly higher than had been expected, and the company confirmed that improvements in earnings were expected for the year as a whole.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs have increased their earnings per share forecast for 1995 from the previous figure of 72.7 francs to 75.7 francs. They have also made upward adjustments to 87.5 francs from 81.6 francs for 1996 and 97.2 francs from 91.4 francs for 1997.