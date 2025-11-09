Sunday 9 November 2025

Ciba Halts Selfotel Trial Enrollment

4 December 1995

Ciba has halted enrollment of patients into its Phase III study of selfotel, a glutamate antagonist being tested for efficacy in stroke and traumatic brain injury, after an independent review by the Data & Safety Monitoring Board.

Ciba says it has not been made aware of the reasons for this recommendation since it is still "blinded" to the data, and it may be several weeks before the DSMB can give any more pertinent information to the company. Clearly, Ciba wants to maintain the integrity of the study by remaining blinded, if there is the possibility of restarting. A total of 4,000 patients were to be enrolled into the study, with 2,000 each going into the stroke and TBI arms. At last count, 1100 patients had been enrolled; 500 in stroke and 600 in TBI.

In earlier studies of the drug, selfotel, like many other drugs which act via glutamate antagonism (Marketletter September 18), was associated with some psychotomimetic reactions at the doses required for stroke treatment (notably confusion, temporary paranoid psychosis and hallucinations). Cardiovascular effects, which have also been a problem with some of these drugs, were not encountered. Ciba selected dosing levels (1.5mg/kgfor stroke) which it thought should maximize the benefit-to-risk ratio for its Phase III studies. It may be that dosing is at the heart of the DSMB action.

