Ciba Health Care Sales Rise 8%

Swiss biological and chemical group Ciba says 1995 turnover reached 20.70 billion Swiss francs ($17.42 billion), which represents a 6% rise on 1994 in local currencies. However, due to the continuing strength of the Swiss currency, the rise is just 3% in franc terms.
Sales of health care products, which in 1995 accounted for over 38% of group turnover, advanced 2% in francs and 8% in local currencies, to reach 7.99 billion ($6.73 billion). Within this, pharmaceutical sales were 5.83 billion francs (down 5% in francs but up 5% in local currencies); self-medication saw a massive 23% rise in local currencies (12% up in francs) to 1.05 billion francs, and Ciba Vision sales were 1.12 billion francs, up 8% in local currency and down 2% in francs.
Pharmaceutical sales were fueled by 15 products, of which the antihypertensive Cibacen/Lotensin (benazapril) was the star, supported by favorable conditions in key markets (the USA, Japan and Germany). Voltaren (diclofenac) continued to show growth in local markets, despite US generic competition. And early submission of registration documents means the antihypertensive valsartan should be launched in its first market this year.
