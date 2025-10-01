Ciba' Indian Investment Okayed

India's government has cleared an investment proposal by Ciba-Geigy to set up a 100% Indian-owned subsidiary with an initial outlay of $30 million. The subsidiary would be primarily engaged in specialized research activities, and would also undertake manufacture of chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The Ciba subsidiary proposal was among the 65 projects worth some $255 million which were cleared by the Committee on Foreign Investment at end-1995. With this approval, Ciba will be able to set up a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary in the areas of leading-edge technologies, the Marketletter's local correspondent notes.

Voltaren Trade Mark Protected Meantime, the Delhi High Court has banned the distribution and sale of medicines and pharmaceutical products bearing the trade name Volta-K, as it was seen to be deceptively similar to the Ciba antiarthritic drug trade mark, Voltaren (diclofenac). The judge rejected the argument that confusion cannot arise because all scheduled drugs are sold only on doctors' prescriptions.