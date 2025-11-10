Monday 10 November 2025

Ciba Launches Lotrel In The USA

13 August 1995

Ciba Pharmaceuticals has introduced Lotrel (amlodipine and benazepril hydrochloride) in the USA, for the treatment of hypertension when a patient has not responded satisfactorily to either ACE inhibitors or calcium channel blocker medications.

Lotrel provides a dual mechanism of action, offering the benefits of both CCBs and ACE inhibitors; it combines Ciba's ACE inhibitor Lotensin (benazepril) with Pfizer's CCB Norvasc (amlodipine). Ciba has a patent license in the USA from Pfizer to use amlodipine with benazepril. Ciba noted that, according to studies, nearly half of all treated patients do not achieve adequate blood pressure control.

It also said the ACE inhibitor and CCB segments are fuelling the growth of the hypertension market and represent $2 billion and $3.2 billion respectively (see also page 19), with the dihydropyrine CCBs accounting for about half of new prescriptions in the CCB category. Lotensin is the most prescribed of the newer ACE inhibitors and the fastest-growing, and Norvasc is the third most-prescribed branded CCB and also growing; both were among the top 50 US drugs.

