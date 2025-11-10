Ciba Pushing To Market Generic Zantac Pre-1997

Ciba Geigy insists that despite the recent extension to the patents for Glaxo Wellcome's antiulcerant Zantac (ranitidine), it should be allowed to market a generic version of the drug before the US patent expires, according to Ciba chairman Alex Krauer. Mr Krauer notes that the company has made a considerable investment in developing a generic ranitidine product.

Glaxo Wellcome's patent for Form 1 ranitidine was due to expire in December of this year (the Form 2 patent is valid until 2002), but was extended up until mid-1997 under Food and Drug Administration rulemaking to bring US patents in line with those elsewhere, as agreed under the new General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade treaty. However, Ciba claims that the original text of the agreement indicated that companies which had made a substantial investment in product development before the effective date of the treaty (June 8) would be able to market their products whilst paying royalties to the patent holder, but the FDA rulemaking seems to have removed this possibility.

Ciba notes that it applied to market its generic version of the drug in early 1994, and the company adds that it is now seeking new legislation which would allow it to market this product before the 1997 extension date. A spokesman for Glaxo Wellcome in the USA said that the company would oppose any move by Ciba to change the law.