CIBA'S BENAZEPRIL/AMLODIPINE COMBO

The combination of Ciba's ACE inhibitor benazepril (Lotensin) and Pfizer's calcium channel blocker amlodipine (Norvasc) has additive efficacy as an antihypertensive and should be approved for marketing, according to a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel. Ciba has a licensing deal with Pfizer and will market the combination in the USA. The panel was split over whether it should be recommended for approval as a first-line therapy for hypertension.