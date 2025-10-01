Ciba's Foradil Launched In UK

Ciba has launched its long-acting inhaled beta2 agonist product, Foradil (eformoterol fumarate), in the UK for the treatment of asthma patients who require regular bronchodilator therapy as well as regular anti-inflammatory therapy. This is the second long-acting beta agonist to be marketed in the UK, since the launch of Glaxo Wellcome's Serevent (salmeterol) in 1990.

The target patient for eformoterol is a moderate to severe asthmatic who is not well controlled with inhaled steroids. There may be a role for using the drug in mild to moderate asthma in order to delay the need for inhaled steroids, but there is little data to support this. Like salmeterol, eformoterol has no clinically-relevant anti-inflammatory effects.

Ciba says that eformoterol can be distinguished from salmeterol in terms of its rapidity of onset - one to three minutes versus 10-20 minutes for the GW product. Both drugs have around a 12-hour duration of action. The company claims eformoterol is also effective in reducing exercise-induced and nocturnal asthma episodes. However, one key utility for the drug may be in treating patients who are poor compliers with their current asthma therapy - its fast onset of action may improve compliance as patients get a more tangible benefit - but Ciba has no data to support this claim.