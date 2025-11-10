Ciba's Nine-Months Sales Slowed by Currency Strength

Sales increased 5% at Switzerland's pharmaceutical and chemical group Ciba in the first nine months of 1995 to 15.9 billion Swiss francs ($13.9 billion in local currency terms, excluding the transfer of the diagnostics division to Chiron and the effects of acquisitions. Taking these items into account, local currency growth was 7%. Expressed in Swiss francs, group sales declined 4%.
Ciba's health care sector achieved sales of 5.9 billion francs, up 3% in local currencies and down 7% when expressed as Swiss francs.
Within the sector, pharmaceutical turnover was 4.3 billion francs, down 2% in Swiss francs, or up 8% in local currencies - ahead of analysts' expectations. The self-medication division showed strong sales growth, with advances of 10% in Swiss francs and 21% in local currency terms to 788 million francs. Excluding the acquisition of the over-the-counter business of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer in North America, local currency turnover was up 6%. The third component of the health care sector, Ciba's ophthalmic business unit Ciba Vision, achieved turnover of 833 million francs, advancing 4% in terms of Swiss francs and 16% in local currency terms. Excluding the US acquisition of IOLAB, Ciba said that local currency sales grew 5%.
