Monday 10 November 2025

Ciba's Nine-Months Sales Slowed by Currency Strength

15 October 1995

Sales increased 5% at Switzerland's pharmaceutical and chemical group Ciba in the first nine months of 1995 to 15.9 billion Swiss francs ($13.9 billion in local currency terms, excluding the transfer of the diagnostics division to Chiron and the effects of acquisitions. Taking these items into account, local currency growth was 7%. Expressed in Swiss francs, group sales declined 4%.

Ciba's health care sector achieved sales of 5.9 billion francs, up 3% in local currencies and down 7% when expressed as Swiss francs.

Within the sector, pharmaceutical turnover was 4.3 billion francs, down 2% in Swiss francs, or up 8% in local currencies - ahead of analysts' expectations. The self-medication division showed strong sales growth, with advances of 10% in Swiss francs and 21% in local currency terms to 788 million francs. Excluding the acquisition of the over-the-counter business of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer in North America, local currency turnover was up 6%. The third component of the health care sector, Ciba's ophthalmic business unit Ciba Vision, achieved turnover of 833 million francs, advancing 4% in terms of Swiss francs and 16% in local currency terms. Excluding the US acquisition of IOLAB, Ciba said that local currency sales grew 5%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze