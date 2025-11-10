Ciba To License Medarex' Bispecific Anticancer Ab

Ciba of Switzerland and Medarex of the USA have entered into a global strategic alliance for developing and marketing Medarex' MDX-210 bispecific antibody product for the treatment of a variety of tumors.
MDX-210 is a "double-ended" antibody, which targets both the HER-2/neu receptor, which is found on the surface of certain breast and ovarian tumor cell lines, as well as the type I Fc receptor for immunoglobulin G on monocytes and other myeloid cells. This cross-linking approach shifts the relationship between tumor-associated monocytes (TAMs) and neoplastic cells towards monocyte activation and tumor cell destruction, via secretion of cytokines and effector molecules, phagocytosis and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity.
Trials Ongoing A Phase I trial of MDX-210 in advanced breast cancer patients, presented at last year's American Association for Cancer Research meeting, found that two of seven evaluable patients showed evidence of tumor regression after a single 1mg/m2 dose of the antibody. On the basis of these results, a Phase I/II study has been initiated in which cohorts of three patients will receive three intravenous infusions of MDX-210.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
