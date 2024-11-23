Ciba To Market Fomivirsen On Approval

- Ciba Vision has licensed worldwide distribution rights to IsisPharmaceuticals' fomivirsen, an antisense drug intended for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis. The drug is in Phase III trials, and is widely tipped to be the first antisense agent to reach the market. Isis will receive $20 million in a precommercial fee, and milestone payments until regulatory approval. Thereafter, Isis will manufacture and sell fomivirsen to Ciba. Ciba also gains an option to acquire a second-generation CMV retinitis drug, ISIS 13312.
