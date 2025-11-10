Monday 10 November 2025

Ciba Vision Launches Betimol In The USA

25 June 1995

Ciba Vision Ophthalmics, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Ciba, has launched Betimol (timolol), its new ophthalmic solution for the treatment of intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma, in the USA.

Betimol is the first product to be released onto the market as a result of Ciba Vision's US distribution agreement with Finland's Leiras Oy. According to the company, Betimol will be priced more competitively than other timolol products on the market. "With the addition of Betimol to our product portfolio, we are well positioned to gain a strong presence in the glaucoma category," said Dan Myers, vice president for sales and marketing. According to Mark Testerman, company marketing director for glaucoma, "Betimol will capture a significant share of the beta-blocker market."

The company has recently made an additional investment in Autonomous Technology of the USA, with which CV has an alliance for the development of an advanced technology medical laser instrument for the correction of common visual disorders (Marketletter June 19). CV is also in an agreement with Quadra Logic Technologies to pursue worldwide development and commercialization of photodynamic therapy, a protocol that employs therapeutic compounds that are activated by light, for the treatment of certain eye diseases. Last year, QLC received first approval for its lead photodynamic product Photofrin (porfimer sodium), in the Netherlands.

