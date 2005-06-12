CIBA Vision opens Singapore production facility

Atlanta, USA-based CIBA Vision, a global leader in the research, development and manufacturing of optical and ophthalmic products and services, including contact lens and lens care products, has opened a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility at the Tuas Biomedical Park in Singapore.
To date, the company - a unit of Swiss drug major Novartis - has invested more than $84.0 million and employs 220 people, over half of its target of 500. The facility will serve as the company's Asia-Pacific supply chain hub for the global market and act as a warehouse and distribution center for all manufacturing activities in the region, supplying Focus DAILIES to the Asian market and 02 OPTIX, produced in Batam, globally. The Singapore facility complements the other two CIBA Vision hubs in Europe and the USA.
