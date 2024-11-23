CibaVision Expands Eye Tech Alliance

Ciba Vision, part of the Swiss Ciba group, is making an additional investment in Autonomous Technologies Inc of Florida, USA, a company with which CV formed a strategic alliance last year to enhance development of an advanced technology medical laser instrument for the surgical correction of common visual disorders.

Ciba's new agreement with the American company is a worldwide, two-way exclusive deal for the copromotion of AT's tracker-assisted photorefractive keratectomy instrument.