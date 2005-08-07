Cilag gains European nesiritide rights

Cilag GmbH International, a Johnson & Johnson company, is to acquire European marketing and development rights to Noratak (nesiritide) from UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline. Janssen-Cilag, also a J&J subsidiary, will market the product in Europe. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
Nesiritide was developed by Scios (which J&J acquired in 2003) as a recombinant form of B-type natriuretic peptide, a hormone secreted by the heart in response to heart failure. The US Food and Drug Administration approved nesiritide in August 2001 for the treatment of patients with acutely decompensated heart failure who have dyspnea, or shortness of breath at rest or with minimal activity.
Scios has maintained the development and marketing rights to nesiritide in the USA, where the product has been marketed under the brand name Natrecor.
