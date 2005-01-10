Cilansetron review extended by FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has extended its review of Solvay Pharmaceuticals' New Drug Application for cilansetron to April 1, 2005, from January 1. Solvay is seeking approval to market its investigational 5-HT3 receptor antagonist for the treatment of diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome, and expects to launch the product in the USA shortly after its anticipated approval next year, it said. The agent is forecast to generate peak annual sales of over 250 million euros ($335 million).
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