Thursday 30 January 2025

Cimzia key drug in UCB 2007 R&D update

6 May 2007

Belgian drugmaker UCB updated investors on its pipeline at its recently-held 2007 annual general meeting, which confirmed that one of the firm's key near-term revenue drivers is Cimzia (certolizumab pegol). At launch, this drug will the first anti-tumor necrosis alpha therapy consisting of PEGylated and Fc-free antibody fragments, which allow for once-monthly subcutaneous dosing. In his presentation to shareholders, company chief executive Roch Doliveux said "we have complete confidence in Cimzia's robust efficacy and competitive safety."

UCB expects to file a Biologics License Application with the US Food and Drug Adminsitration for Cimzia in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis by the end of the year based on solid Phase III results. Furthermore, the firm has decided to conduct an additional study to confirm the induction of clinical response in moderate-to-severe active Crohn's disease, expecting to impact Cimzia's US launch in this indication. Results from this new study will be available in the second half of 2008. The European approval of the agent in Crohn's disease is progressing according to plan, according to the company.

Keppra to enter Ph III epilepsy trial

