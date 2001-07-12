Sunday 16 February 2025

Cipla drops HIV/AIDS cocktail price in India

12 July 2001

Indian generics maker Cipla has reduced the price in India of itsHIV/AIDS combination therapy, consisting of generic versions of GlaxoSmithKline's Epivir/3TC (lamivudine), Bristol-Myers Squibb's Zerit (stavudine) and Boehringer Ingelheim's Viramune (nevirapine), 39% to $45.17 for a month's course of treatment.

This is still subtantially higher than the $350 annual price per patient which Cipla charges for the cocktail to Medecins Sans Frontieres, reports Reuters.

Cipla has cut the prices of other HIV/AIDS drugs such as zidovudine, didanosine and indinavir 14%-33%, the report notes, and has this month launched a stavudine/ lamivudine combination tablet, which it says is the first product of its kind in the world. It also says that it will launch its version of Merck & Co and DuPont's Sustiva/ Stocrin (efavirenz) by end-July.

