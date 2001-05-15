Cipramil sales driving Lundbeck growth

Danish drugmaker Lundbeck says that revenues in the first quarter of2001 rose 42% to 1.66 billion Danish kroner ($194.6 million), while pretax profits and net income were up 12% to 403 million kroner and 5% to 253 million kroner, respectively. Operating profit leapt 72% to 483 million kroner, considerably higher than analysts had previously forecast.

As expected, growth was driven by the antidepressant Cipramil (citalopram), which jumped 40% to 1.09 billion kroner in markets outside the USA. Major European markets such as the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Germany boosted growth of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, as did Australia, Canada and Turkey.

However, it was citalopram's performance in the USA, where it is sold as Celexa by Forest Laboratories, that was most impressive. There, total sales of the antidepressant by Forest reached $206 million, and Lundbeck received total income of 257 million kroner from its US partner, an increase more than 75% compared with the like, year-earlier period.