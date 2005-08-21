Cita Neuro delays pricing of stock offer

Canada's Cita NeuroPharmaceuticals has delayed the pricing of its Initial Public Offering and has entered into advanced discussions with an international pharmaceutical company regarding the potential acquisition of the firm. Without giving details, Cita's chief executive, Anthony Giovinazzo, said he expects to execute a definitive agreement related to this transaction as quickly as possible.

Cita, located in Mississauga, Ontario, is a neuropharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of small-molecule drug candidates for neurological diseases and disorders. Its strategy is to leverage its clinical expertise, business acumen and strategic partnerships to identify, acquire, develop and market novel drugs. The firm's current portfolio consists of drugs for Parkinson's disease (with CNP1512 expected to enter Phase III in 2006), neuropathic pain (CNP3381 is due to go into Phase II in 2006) and Alzheimer's disease (CNP1061 is in preclinical development).