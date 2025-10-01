Wednesday 1 October 2025

Citicoline Cuts Disability After Ischemic Stroke

21 April 1996

Interneuron has reported final Phase III trial results which show that its citicoline drug reduces disability by as much as 50% when given after an ischemic stroke. A preliminary analysis of the data was released earlier this year (Marketletter February 19).

The results indicate that at 500mg/day, citicoline-treated patients were twice as likely to exhibit none or minor disability at two weeks compared to placebo (measured by the NIH Stroke Scale). A dose-response was not seen between the 500mg, 1,000mg and 2,000mg doses, and the company has suggested this may be due to slightly different demographics between the groups, as well as adverse events at the higher doses.

A subgroup analysis in 12 patients also indicates that citicoline may have limited the size of the infarct, but this observation will need to be backed up by the results of a larger, ongoing study. On the strength of the data, Interneuron has started to plan a pivotal trial of citicoline which will assess only the 500mg dose.

