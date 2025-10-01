Wednesday 1 October 2025

Citicoline Improves Outcomes In Stroke

26 February 1996

A Phase III trial of Interneuron Pharmaceuticals' citicoline has revealed that the drug can improve recovery of patients suffering from ischemic stroke. Preliminary data from the study have been released, and a full analysis is scheduled for presentation at the 48th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology on March 28.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled study showed that patients who received 500mg citicoline daily were more than twice as likely to have minimal or no disability at 12 weeks after a stroke compared to control patients, as measured by the US National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale. In addition, the citicoline-treated group were 1.6 times more likely to have minimal or no disability at the same time point, measured by the Barthel Index. These two indeces are both widely-used measures of stroke symptoms and functional abilities related to daily living.

Top-Line Data Citicoline is a compound which metabolizes to two compounds, cytidine and choline, which are essential for the formation of neuronal membranes. Nerve cells which are damaged by ischemic insult require large quantities of these factors to support the regrowth of axons and nerve terminals and thereby improve function. In addition, the drug is thought to limit the extent of the infarct by preventing the accumulation of toxic free fatty acids. In preclinical animal models of stroke, citicoline has been shown to reduce infarct size significantly.

