Class action against Elan over Tysabri

Following the sudden withdrawal of the multiple sclerosis drug Tsyabri (natalizumab; Marketletter March 7), US law firm Johnson & Perkinson has commenced a class action on behalf of purchasers of securities of the drug's maker, Elan Corp, during the period between February 18, 2004, and February 25, 2005.
The complaint charges Elan and certain of its officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Throughout the class period, the law firm claims, Elan made a number of positive statements about the status of its clinical trials and the commercial potential of Tysabri, causing Elan's stock to trade at artificially-inflated prices.
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