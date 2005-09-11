Clavis receives IND approval for PhII Elacyt trials

Norwegian drugmaker Clavis Pharma says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved an Investigational New Drug application submitted by the company for further clinical development of its lead candidate cancer treatment Elacyt, a cytotoxic anti-metabolite.
Intended as a treatment for solid tumors and leukemia, the drug has completed a Phase I safety trial in Europe. The European study also demonstrated that the compound displayed clinical benefit in 41% of all study subjects.
The company is now developing a Phase II trial program, examining Elacyt as both a single and combination treatment, with the FDA's IND approval enabling the start of patient enrollment in the near future.
