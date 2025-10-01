Clay Park Impact For Agis In 1995

The acquisition of Clay Park by Israeli pharmaceutical company Agis at the end of 1994 has had an effect on Agis' financial results for 1995. Sales were favorably impacted by the deal, while profits were eroded.
Total sales by Agis in 1995 amounted to NIS 69 million ($155.8 million), a rise of 43.3%. Excluding the Clay Park acquisition, the increase would have been 6.5% to NIS337.7 million. Sales of specialty pharmaceutical preparations advanced 9.5% in 1995, and a rise of 5.5% was recorded for turnover of raw materials.
Group gross profits for the year fell to 30.5% of turnover. Factors explaining this erosion in operating profits were expenses relating to the purchase of Clay Park, an increase in R&D expenditure in order to strengthen penetration of new products into the US market, and write-off expenses associated with the settlement of the general sick fund debt to Agis.
