Clinical Pharmacy Congress London

The programme is built around expert-led sessions, workshops and interactive formats designed to help attendees stay current with best practice, emerging evidence and evolving service models across hospital, primary care and wider healthcare settings. Alongside the conference content, CPC features an exhibition showcasing products, services and innovations supporting modern pharmacy practice.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Hospital and clinical pharmacists across specialist and general services

Primary care pharmacists and pharmacy teams supporting integrated care

Medicines optimisation, formulary and governance professionals

Pharmacy technicians and wider multidisciplinary colleagues involved in medicines use

Industry partners and solution providers supporting pharmacy services and education

Scale

The event is positioned as a large national gathering for clinical pharmacy professionals, with a substantial exhibition and sponsor presence.

A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors or main sponsors is not consistently stated on the main London event page.

What to expect