Clinical Pharmacy Congress London

The programme is built around expert-led sessions, workshops and interactive formats designed to help attendees stay current with best practice, emerging evidence and evolving service models across hospital, primary care and wider healthcare settings. Alongside the conference content, CPC features an exhibition showcasing products, services and innovations supporting modern pharmacy practice.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Hospital and clinical pharmacists across specialist and general services
- Primary care pharmacists and pharmacy teams supporting integrated care
- Medicines optimisation, formulary and governance professionals
- Pharmacy technicians and wider multidisciplinary colleagues involved in medicines use
- Industry partners and solution providers supporting pharmacy services and education
Scale
- The event is positioned as a large national gathering for clinical pharmacy professionals, with a substantial exhibition and sponsor presence.
- A single fixed headline figure for total attendees, exhibitors/vendors or main sponsors is not consistently stated on the main London event page.
What to expect
- Two days of CPD-accredited clinical education, including keynotes, workshops and interactive sessions
- Practical updates relevant to hospital and primary care pharmacy, with a focus on implementation and service impact
- A busy exhibition floor to explore new technologies, services and solutions for pharmacy teams
- Strong networking with peers from across the UK clinical pharmacy community
