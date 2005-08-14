Clinical research is a booming career - are you ready for it? by Dipti Sawant

Clinical research is about rules and regulations and when one is aware of these, then this facilitates working in this field. Not only pharmacy and biological sciences graduates, but also medical doctors interested in research are pursuing careers as clincial research associates. Also, recruitment of CRAs in pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations has intensified in recent years as these groups have expanded their capabilities, global reach and expertise.
A CRA is the main link of communication between the study site and the sponsor. He/she is an important entity to the project team and the clinical trial essentially revolves around the CRA.
The moment CRAs are recruited by a pharmaceutical company/CRO, they will be oriented towards clinical research. It is vital that they are thoroughly trained in-house on the regulations and rules laid down by International Conference on Harmonization-Good Clinical Practice and Standard Operating Procedures of the company/organization and are then introduced for on-site training as part of the training course.
