Clinical trial data management out-sourcing, an Indian solution

India has developed into a super-power for information technology skills and has become a major hub for pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing, and contract research; the out-sourcing business in various other segments is also exhibiting promise. Clinical trial data management and statistical analysis is one such area, and is growing rapidly, accompanied by a variety of players entering into different models of this business.

Umakanta Sahoo, general manager of Chiltern International in India, here reflects on the data management business there and reviews the emerging out-sourcing models in this growing industry. &

India is considered as a highly promising out-sourcing IT and clinical data management destination because of its rich talent pool, technological innovation, creditable quality, operational flexibility, cost effectiveness, time-to-market and competitive advantage. Today, 82% of US companies rank India as their first choice for IT out-sourcing destination, notes Dr Sahoo.