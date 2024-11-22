CLINICAL TRIAL GO-AHEAD FOR ORGANOGENESIS' GRAFTSKIN

US biotechnology company Organogenesis Inc reports that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administr-ation to conduct clinical trials with its new skin replacement product, Graftskin, for certain types of surgical wounds. This includes wounds produced as a result of the surgical removal of skin cancers, moles and tattoos. The trials will be held at the Boston University School of Medicine and at the Yale University School of Medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze