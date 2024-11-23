Clinical Trials Update

- Xoma Corp's Neuprex (rBPI21) has been shown to be effective in thetreatment of severe pediatric meningococcemia. Of 26 patients enrolled in the trial, only one died. This 3.8% case-fatality rate compares favorably with a historical mortality rate of 20%. The company is currently conducting a Phase III trial of Neuprex in this indication.
