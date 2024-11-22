Clinton "Misjudged" Opposition To Reforms

The Clinton Administration underestimated Congressional opposition to its health reform plan, according to just-released documents from the working group, after a judge said he would penalize the administration for misconduct in a lawsuit brought by several groups proposing to use the papers to see which private-interest groups may have influenced the development of the plan.
The government claimed that documents were not withheld, but rather that they were dated after the official end of the working groups.
